Packers dominate Vikings on Christmas Eve

3:25 p.m.

The Green Bay Packers got a brief scare in the third quarter after quarterback Aaron Rodgers stayed down on the ground for a couple minutes after a sack. Trainers attended to Rodgers, who then got up and walked back to the bench on his own power. He flexed his neck on the sideline, but got the clear to return on the next series.

The Vikings’ defense has turned up the pressure on Rodgers in the second half. But it might be too late for Minnesota following Rodgers’ quick start. He is 23 of 32 for 292 yards and three touchdowns going into the fourth quarter. The Packers lead 31-13.

—Genaro Armas reporting from Green Bay.

2:27: p.m.

Minnesota’s Adam Thielen and Green Bay’s Jordy Nelson are having big days at Lambeau Field, where the Packers have a 28-13 lead over the Vikings at halftime.

Thielen has already reached a career-high 142 yards on six catches, including a 71-yard touchdown pass. Green Bay’s secondary is getting torched again following a porous fourth quarter last week against the Chicago Bears.

But the offense is clicking. Nelson has seven catches for 145 yards and two touchdowns. The Packers have also capitalized on two Vikings turnovers with 14 points, including a 7-yard touchdown run by quarterback Aaron Rodgers set up by linebacker Clay Matthews’ strip sack with 54 seconds left in the second quarter.

— Genaro Armas reporting from Green Bay

2:01 p.m.

Chants of “Jordy! Jordy” can be heard at Lambeau Field.

Fans started chanting when Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson caught his second touchdown of the afternoon from Aaron Rodgers, a 2-yarder to give the Green Bay Packers a 15-point lead over the Minnesota Vikings with 8:11 to go in the second quarter.

Nelson has five catches for 119 yards already, while Rodgers is 14 of 16 for 198 yards and three scores. The quarterback is looking more mobile after being limited the past couple weeks with a right calf injury.

The latest Packers score came off as Kenny Clark recovered a bad snap by center Nick Easton at the Vikings 42. But problems continue for the Green Bay secondary after the Vikings responded with a 71-yard touchdown pass from Sam Bradford to Adam Thielen to get Minnesota back within 21-13 less than a minute later.

— Genaro Armas reporting from Green Bay, Wisconsin

___

1:20 p.m.

Aaron Rodgers and Jordy Nelson have managed to top Brett Favre and Antonio Freeman.

Rodgers and Nelson connected on a 21-yard touchdown pass with 7:13 left in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead over Minnesota. It was the 58th touchdown for the duo, breaking the tie for the Green Bay mark previously held by Favre and Freeman.

The Packers quarterback threw about a short pass up the seam to Nelson, who found a soft spot in the zone and then made safety Andrew Sendejo miss on a tackle before lunging forward to get the ball into the end zone for the score.

— Genaro Armas reporting from Green Bay, Wisconsin

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL