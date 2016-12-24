Rodgers continues bid for NFL MVP race

Green Bay, Wis. (WBAY) – Five weeks ago the Packers sat at 4-6 after losing its fourth straight game and the playoffs looked distant. The following Wednesday (Nov. 23) Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told everyone that he thought they could “Run the table” and that’s exactly what they are doing. Green Bay defeated Minnesota 38-25 at Lambeau Field on Christmas Eve for its 5th straight win.

Rodgers has played like an MVP which is why many are saying he’s back in the race for his third NFL MVP award.

“I mean guy’s playing banged up and he’s been playing even better since he’s been banged up and turned this thing around,” Packers receiver Davante Adams said after the game. “He’s a prophet. He’s out there. He told you guys a couple of years ago to relax and then went out there and balled out. And now he said run the table and we’ve been running that damn table so far so we just got to keep it going. Keep their foot on their neck and we’ll make some noise.”

Rodgers accounted for 5 touchdowns against the Vikings Saturday. Four touchdown passes and rushed for another. “I’m never surprised by what he does,” Packers running back Ty Montgomery said. “I’m just glad he does it.”

Rodgers threw two touchdowns to Jordy Nelson and in Green Bay’s five straight wins he has 14 touchdown passes and no interceptions. “The numbers he puts up year in and year out,” Packers receiver Jordy Nelson said. “The issue with the great ones like that they put up such great numbers expectations are so high. I mean you see it. He’s playing incredible football.”

“I feel like he always has MVP performances,” Packers tight end Richard Rodgers said. “You guys might not think so but I think us in this locker room always feel like he’s the MVP. I think he’s the best quarterback in the league so he just came out and was focused and we were locked in on the outside making plays.”

“That was an MVP performance,” Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy said. “There’s no question about it. I don’t want to disrespect the other players that are having great years but he’s the best player in the national football league in my opinion.”