NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) – The Salvation Army strikes gold AGAIN, from a generous donation!

This week two communities received dozens of gold coins in Salvation Army Red Kettles this week.

The Manitowoc County Salvation Army found 40 gold coins in kettles from five different locations Friday.

The donation is worth $46,000, according to the Salvation Army.

As of Saturday morning, we learned of yet another 40 gold coins in Manitowoc County, bringing the number up to 80 overall.

As of Friday morning, the organization only had 50 percent of its Christmas season goal. The donation bumps them up to 87 percent.

The coins are American Eagle 2016 One Ounce Gold coins. Each coin is valued at $1,130, for a grand total of $37,290.

“This is an unprecedented coin donation in The Salvation Army,” states Major Bob Mueller, Greater Green Bay Coordinator. “Many Salvation Army’s receive one, or maybe two, gold coins throughout their Christmas Campaign, but I’ve never heard of a command receiving this many.”

Money from the Red Kettle campaign goes toward food, clothing and shelter for needy people in our community.