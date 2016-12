English singer George Michael has died at age 53, British news organizations are reporting Sunday.

The BBC cited Michael’s publicist in announcing his death. He died peacefully at home, the publicist told the news service.

Michael began his career in the 1980s with his band Wham!, and then went on to a successful solo career.

His solo debut album “Faith” won Album of the Year at the 1988 Grammys.

It’s not clear if Michael died on Christmas Day.

