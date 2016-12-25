Top Scams of 2016

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – All year, Target 2 Consumer Alert has been tracking the scams and frauds threatening to steal your hard-earned money.

Here’s a look at the scams that impacted you most this year:

IRS IMPOSTOR SCAM

Our newsroom receives calls about this scam year round, almost daily.

A person calls you up, pretends to be with the IRS, and threatens you if you don’t pay up right away.

Here’s an example of one of these scam calls:

“Hello, we have been trying to reach you. This call is officially a final notice from IRS, Internal Revenue Services. The reason of this call is to inform you that IRS is filing a lawsuit against you.”

These callers are often aggressive. They try to scare people into loading money on a pre-paid debit card to pay an IRS bill that doesn’t exist.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt shared his interaction with a scammer:

SCAMMER: “No sir, this is not the IRS. This is a scam.”

SHERIFF SCHMIDT: “This is a scam?”

SCAMMER: “Yes.”

SHERIFF SCHMIDT: “OK, can you tell me where you’re from? Where you’re located?”

SCAMMER: “In Afghanistan.”

In some encouraging news, a major call center operation was busted in India this year.

MORE:

When IRS scammers called, police and a sheriff answered

Hang up: Treasury issues warning about IRS impostors

TECH SCAMS

When scammers aren’t making phone calls, they’re going after your digital life. After receiving calls from viewers about tech support scams, Target 2 went to the experts to learn about Ransomware.

Scammers will attempt to take control of your computer unless you pay up. Sometimes they pose as employees of a legit tech firm, but they are not to be trusted.

“They don’t care about your operating system, all they want to do is go after your personal files and try and extort money from you,” said Brian Van Stedum, Camera Corner Connecting Point.

The ransom notes can come through email or through pop ups on your web browser.

“The amount of money that people are losing is in the millions of dollars. So it is a huge problem,” says Susan Bach of the Better Business Bureau.

MORE:

Tech scams holding computers hostage: how to protect your digital life

CREDIT CARD SKIMMERS

A lot of people like to save time by swiping a credit or debit card at the gas pump. Crooks became wise to this and installed devices called skimmers at gas stations.

“As the consumer comes up they insert their credit card into the gas pump. It electronically records not only their credit card number, but in many cases, their name,” says Capt. Jeremy Muraski, Green Bay Police Department.

In September, Wisconsin consumer protection officials sent notice that skimmers had been found at stations across the state of Wisconsin.

“These crooks are coming back to the same location where we found some of the other skimmers on the first surge,” said Frank Frassetto of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection.

After filling up in Green Bay, one newlywed couple realized they had been victimized.

“After the card was taken there was a $1 charge as if it were being tested, and then all of the sudden all of these major, major charges,” said Stephanie Nespoli.

MORE:

Two credit card skimmers found in Shawano

Two men charged with 10 crimes for gas station credit card skimmers

Police find credit card skimmer at another Green Bay gas station

FAKE ONLINE RENTALS

A single Green Bay mother searching for an apartment lost $11,000 after answering a rental listing on the website Craigslist.

She paid for an apartment that didn’t exist.

“When it happened, I was very distraught,” said victim Jamie Hoerris. “Being able to get into another place right away, and pay our regular bills on top of Christmas stuff.”

People were so touched by Jamie’s story, they helped pay for Christmas gifts.

“It’s great. It’s awesome. The concern out there for this victim and her kids with special needs and those wanting to reach into their pockets and say, ‘Let’s get this covered, let’s make this as right as possible,’ is incredible,” said Lt. Rick Belanger, Green Bay Police Dept.

MORE:

Community provides Christmas Miracle for victim of rental scam

“Fake Landlord” Scam On the Rise

HOW TO REPORT SCAMS

Target 2 appreciates everyone who calls to inform us about scams going around so we can warn others.

We can’t stress enough the importance of reporting these scams to official sources, even if you don’t lose money.

Here’s how you do that:

File a complaint with Wisconsin’s Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection: https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/FileConsumerComplaint.aspx

Report scams to the Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/