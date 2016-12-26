Bear approaches vehicles on highway near Rhinelander

NORTHERN WISCONSIN (WBAY) – A small black bear that caused a scene on a Northern Wisconsin highway is now safe with an animal rehabilitation organization.

The nearly 2-year-old bear made an appearance on Highway 17 south of Rhinelander last Friday. A Wisconsin State Trooper snapped some photos and posted them on Facebook.

Wildlife rehabilitation organization Wild Instincts says the bear was approaching vehicles and looking in windows.

Wild Instincts posted about incident on Facebook. Staff say this is not typical behavior.

“Approaching cars and looking in windows is not normal bear behavior. It could be something medically based or it could be someone thought it great to have a bear around their house and at their feeders and got it used to people,” reads the Facebook post.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office contacted Wild Instincts to retrieve the bear. The organization says the 90-pound bear is “safe and sound and will be sleeping her winter sleep away from traffic and people.”

The organization says a decision will be made in spring whether or not to release her back into the wild.