Dane County residents worried about F-35 noise

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
An F-35C Lightning II test aircraft approaches for a landing aboard the nuclear powered aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower of the coast of Norfolk, Va., Friday, Oct. 9, 2015. The aircraft is expected to be deployed with the Navy in 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dane County residents say basing F-35 fighter jets in Madison would be too noisy.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Monday (http://bit.ly/2i7Xx5u ) that people around Truax Field are already fed up with the noise from F-16s. Sara Petzold said the windows of her home on Madison’s north side rattle when military jets from Truax fly over. Melanie Foxcroft, who lives on Madison’s east side, says F-16 noise is “ear-shattering.”

The U.S. Air Force is looking for two bases to house F-35 Lightning IIs. Truax is one of five finalists.

Air Force officials say the F-35s usually produce noise equivalent to F-16s but could be quieter on takeoff because they don’t use afterburners as frequently.

Noise studies taking into account conditions at Truax will be completed next year.

Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj

