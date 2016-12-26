De Pere Firefighters Train for Fires in Complexes

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) — Firefighters in De Pere got a rare training opportunity today.

They were able to train in a multi-level dorm at St. Norbert College before it gets knocked down.

More than a dozen firefighters are took part in the training.

They were training to get people out of multi-level buildings.

It is not something they get to do very often because there aren’t usually vacant multi-story building available to train in.

Those type of calls do not happen very often either, but when they do, lots of lives are on the line.

Firefighters filled the dorm rooms with fake smoke Monday.

They took ladders to the outside of the building and broke windows.

It was hard to see as they simulated searching for a victim.

Firefighters said this type of training is important because it’s life-or-death and Monday’s practice simulated a real situation well.

“If this were a crowded dorm, and we had to quickly make access and do a search to make sure that everyone’s out of the building how we would exactly do that,” said Chief Alan Matzke, De Pere Fire Rescue.

“The opportunity to do it in a building like this doesn’t happen very often,” said De Pere Fire Rescue Lt. Dan Gatz. “We get the opportunity in a single-family home or a multi-family home, like a duplex, but in something like a dorm or apartment it doesn’t happen very often.”