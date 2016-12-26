Green Bay firefighters stop garage fire from spreading to home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a garage fire on Green Bay’s west side.

On Monday morning, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to the 1100 block of Langlade Ave.

Crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and flames inside a garage attached to a single story home.

The fire department says firefighters quickly extinguished the flames before they spread to the home.

The residents of the home escaped before firefighters arrived on scene. Crews went into the home and got the family’s pet bird out safely.

The estimated cost of damage is $20,000.

Firefighters were on scene for about an hour to ventilate the home of smoke.

The American Red Cross is helping the victims.

The fire department was called to the scene at 11:06 a.m.