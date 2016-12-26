Green Bay referendum may help with overcrowding at East Side Elementary School

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — The Green Bay Area Public School District may look to the community to help when it comes to overcrowding in elementary schools on the east side.

Earlier this month, the district’s board of education received a 10 year Facilities Master Plan from PRA Architect. The plan illustrates how the district can improve its schools, both in quality and efficiency.

“The total list of projects from the architect is about 240 million so we are obviously not going to do all these projects,” said Brenda Warren, president of the school board of education for the Green Bay Area Public School District.

But coming in at the top of the list for warren is overcrowding at Baird Elementary School in Green Bay.

In the architect’s presentation to the school board, it shows the school is over capacity by almost 150 students, forcing some kindergarten classes and all 4K classes to be held elsewhere.

“We have had to have them in other buildings because there isn’t room for them in their home schools,” said Warren.

Warren said space is not a luxury at Baird Elementary. She said lunch is held in the gymnasium and multiple classes are often held in one room.

“We have Special Education small group time in rooms that were previously storage rooms,” said Warren.

In the end, the architect presented two options to the school board.

“So the question is whether we replace Baird on Baird’s property or we build another school out a couple of miles east of Baird,” said Warren.

Both options carry a hefty price tag of about $23 million or more so the school district is considering a referendum in April.

“Historically the Green Bay community has been very supportive of our public schools,” said Warren.

Warren said it’s an option that needs to be discussed in further detail and one that deserves public input.

“We want this to be a plan the community supports and we want this to be a plan that’s good for students so we want to get as much input as we can from people before we make our final decision,” said Warren.

If you would like to weigh in on the issue, you are invited to attend the board’s meeting on January 3 at 4:30 p.m. at the Green Bay Are Public School District’s office, room #331. The open forum begins at 5:30 p.m.

The school board has until January 24 to decide whether or not they want to put a referendum on the ballot in April.