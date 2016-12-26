High winds leave thousands without power

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) – Wisconsin Public Service crews have been working throughout the day Monday to restore widespread power outages caused by high winds.

As of 4 p.m., the utility had about 6,400 customers without power.

Click here to view CURRENT WIND SPEEDS.

Click here to view WIND ADVISORIES.

Click here to view the outage map.

WPS Tweeted that they had restored power to 18,800 customers Monday. The utility warns customers to stay away from downed power lines.

Our crews restored power to 18,800 customers. High winds are expected to continue through Monday evening. Thank you for your patience. — WPS (@WIPublicService) December 26, 2016

Winds continue to create outages. Please watch out for downed power lines. Report outages at https://t.co/pB0SYT6EtX or 800-450-7240. — WPS (@WIPublicService) December 26, 2016

Customers can report an outage by calling 800-450-7240 or visiting this website: http://www.wisconsinpublicservice.com/home/report.aspx