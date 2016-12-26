Inmates escape through hole behind toilet

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — Police have caught three of the six Tennessee inmates that escaped from the Cocke County jail annex early Sunday morning.

The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office says a third inmate, Eric Click, was arrested Monday afternoon during a traffic stop in Newport. He was the passenger in the back of a vehicle. Two other people have been arrested in connection with his capture and will soon be charged.

One inmate, identified as John Mark Speir, was captured at a residence in the Cosby community. Two other people were charged for harboring Speir.

Inmate Steven Lewis was also captured after a foot chase by officers in the Carson Springs Community. The remaining fugitives are still on the run.

The sheriff’s office says the inmates escaped after a water leak occurred behind a wall unit stainless steel toilet. Reports show the bolts holding the unit rusted out and there was prior damage to the concrete due to plumbing repairs. The inmates then vandalized the lavatory, removing it from the wall, and gained access to a hole which led outside of the facility.

“We’ve had numerous issues with this facility concerning water breaks, sewage breaks, it’s a never ending task to keep this facility and this place operational,” said Sheriff Armando Fontes.

The hole will be covered with a steel plate that should be installed, according to the Sheriff, as soon as possible.

“It’s going to be difficult to fix this type of damage. Especially with the fact that the concrete itself is going to be an expensive fix,” said Fontes.

The other three inmates have been identified as:

John Thomas Shehee, 28, was facing criminal charges for arson, criminal trespassing, and theft of property under $500.00.

Harce Wade Allen, 28, was in custody for violation of probation. Allen was serving a 45-day jail sentence.

David Wayne Frazier, 54, was in custody for aggravated robbery and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Frazier is considered to be dangerous and was awaiting trial for his charges

