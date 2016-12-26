Japanese prime minister arrives in Hawaii for memorial visit

The Associated Press Published:
Shinzo Abe
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at his official residence in Tokyo Thursday, Dec. 24, 2015. Japan's Cabinet has approved a record-high military spending plan as Tokyo steps up cooperation with Washington amid China's increasingly assertive activity in regional seas. The 5.1 trillion yen ($42.1 billion) budget proposal endorsed Wednesday is up 1.5 percent from this year. It would be the fourth annual increase under Abe, who ended a decade of defense budget cuts. (Kyodo News via AP) JAPAN OUT, MANDATORY CREDIT

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has arrived in Hawaii to recognize the Japanese attacks on Pearl Harbor.

Abe arrived Monday for the historic visit. He will be the first Japanese prime minister to visit the memorial that honors sailors and Marines killed in the 1941 attack.

The memorial will be closed to the public Tuesday when he visits with U.S. President Barack Obama, who is vacationing in Hawaii with his family.

Japan’s former leader Shigeru Yoshida went to Pearl Harbor six years after the country’s World War II surrender. Yoshida arrived at Pearl Harbor in 1951, shortly after requesting a courtesy visit to the office of Adm. Arthur W.R. Radford, commander of the U.S. Pacific fleet. The office overlooked Pearl Harbor, offering a direct view of the attack site.

