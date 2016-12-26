Mackinac Bridge reopened after falling ice forced closure

The Associated Press Published:
Photo: WBAY
Photo: WBAY

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) – Mackinac Bridge authorities say they have reopened the span connecting Michigan’s two peninsulas after falling ice forced a temporary closure.

Bridge officials said Monday that weather conditions have improved and they have given the all clear to resume traffic in both directions. Earlier in the day, all lanes had been closed because ice was falling from the cables and towers.

The nearly five-mile span crosses the waterway where lakes Huron and Michigan meet.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

