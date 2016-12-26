Milwaukee man sought in fatal beating captured on Snapchat arrested

The Associated Press
MILWAUKEE (AP) – A 20-year-old man is under arrest in the fatal beating of a Milwaukee man that was captured on the victim’s own Snapchat social media account.

Devin Katzfey of Milwaukee was taken into custody Monday.

Katzfey and a 20-year-old woman, Sarah Zakzesky, are charged in the death of Delvin Mendoza-Chaparro.

Zakzesky told police the beating started after a night of smoking marijuana at her apartment. Katzfey accused Mendoza-Chaparro of trying to steal drug paraphernalia, though he denied it as he was beaten on Dec. 19.

The video posted to his Snapchat account was recorded as he lay bloodied on the kitchen floor. His body was found in an alley about five blocks away.

A preliminary hearing for Zakzesky is set for Friday. She’s being held on $50,000 cash bond.

