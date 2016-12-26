Oshkosh Sears Hometown Store to close

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – A local Sears Hometown Store is closing its doors.

A public relations firm for the company confirms that the store on Witzel Ave in Oshkosh is closing. The closing date was not immediately available.

The store had posted a message on its Facebook page earlier this month with an image saying “Everything Must Go.”

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. reported its Third Quarter 2016 Results on Dec. 1. The company recorded a net loss of $93.2 million, compared to a net loss of $5.5 million in 2015.

The company also experienced a $3.87 earnings per share decrease from 2015, and a 6 percent sales decrease from 2015.

The company closed dozens of “under-performing” stores in 2016.

The Third Quarter statement cites a “hyper-competitive” environment in home appliance sales, and experiencing “demand headwinds in our Hometown segment due to consumers purchasing our key product categories on-line from our competitors.”

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores sell appliances, hardware, tools, and lawn and garden equipment.