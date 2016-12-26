Our favorite stories of 2016

While many news organizations, ourselves included, are busy making year-end lists of the “best of that,” “most important this” and “who died when”, we want to take a more personal approach to remember the stories of 2016 that stand out because they moved us, excited us, and made our days brighter working in a sometimes grim profession.

Jeff Alexander/Anchor, reporter

Michelle Clemens/Reporter

My week-long coverage over the Wisconsin vs. LSU game. It was something different (college vs. pro football) and I was dedicated to the story the whole week, which doesn’t normally happen. Plus, it was loads of fun getting to meet so many great LSU fans!

And this was a fun story for a good cause. I’m adventurous and got to show viewers that, while normally I keep myself out of stories:

Tammy Elliott/Anchor, Target 2 Consumer Alert reporter

We’re always keeping you updated on scams going around with our Target 2 Consumer Alerts, from the IRS calling to gas pump skimmers to fake Craigslist ads:

Bill Kumbalek/Photojournalist

“Phillip Gets New Feet” was special because a tech ed. teacher took the lead and designed synthetic feet with the help of his class. The story got national attention and was re-voiced by Marci Gonzalez for ABC’s World News Tonight:

Emily Matesic/Fox Valley Bureau Chief

My favorite story is that day Bill (photographer Bill Kumbalek) and I were on the scene when those three teenagers were found after being lost in a mine overnight.

Bill Kumbalek adds: “They kept us far away, so I had a hunch to drive around to another location. Emily and I were in the right place at the right time and got the kids walking out.”

Jorge Rodas/Reporter

Brittany Schmidt/Reporter

I would say my biggest story this year was the 8-point doe. Such a rare thing to hear with so many hunters around here. It got a lot of traction on social media and went viral. It’s one of those things you have to see to believe, or that’s what I am told from avid hunters:

Kaitlyn Sharkey/Sports reporter

Sarah Thomsen/Anchor, Target 2 Investigates

My stories on the dropped or reduced OWI charges in Waupaca county were the most difficult and investigative stories I’ve ever done, but I’ve been told by many in that community “thank you” and that it saves lives. That was my favorite because it made a difference to that community:

The other big stories on my mind were Jenny Naze’s, the mom who’s trying to learn to walk again, in 2015 and 2016. She’s so inspirational to many and to me personally. On days when I think I can’t do it, I think of Jen and know we all can do what we set our minds to: