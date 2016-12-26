Packers at Lions season finale flexed to Sunday night game

Green Bay, Wis. (WBAY)- The Packers-Lions NFL Week 17 battle will decide the NFC North Division Champion– and will be played in prime time on national TV.

The league announced Sunday the “Showdown in Motown” will be moved from its original afternoon kickoff time to 7:30 p.m. central.

Green Bay’s 38-25 win over Minnesota on Saturday set up the winner-take-all meeting in Detroit.

The game will be the focus of the football world as the regular season concludes. All the division champions had been decided by Sunday night in Week 16, with the exception of the AFC West, where Oakland leads Kansas City by only one game.

Entering Monday night, Green Bay has a record of 9-6, and Detroit has a a record of 8-5, but the Lions are set to play the NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 16.

The Packers are riding a five-game winning streak that has seen them climb from the third-worst record in the NFC, to one win away from hosting a playoff game. Following losses in four straight games, quarterback Aaron Rodgers declared he believed his team could run the table, and win their final six games– Green Bay has not lost since.