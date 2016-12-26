Packers fans from across the nation share high hopes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay Packers fans are stocking up on Green and Gold ahead of Sunday’s Showdown in Motown.

Flush with Christmas cash and gift cards, fans flocked to the Packers Pro Shop at Lambeau Field Monday.

The fans have high hopes that the Packers can “run the table”, win the division, and make it into the playoffs.

It was a geographically diverse group.

“You know our chances were looking real bleak there for a while, but then they pulled it together, that’s just awesome. One more and we’ll have a six pack, and I think we’re looking good in the playoffs hopefully,” said Don Meek of Moyock, North Carolina.

Lindsay Dapp traveled to Green Bay from New York.

“I was cool and calm the whole time, because a lot of other teams deal with not great seasons on and off, so when we had a rough spot everybody was freaking out, asking what was wrong with Rodgers, what was wrong with the team, and I was like, don’t worry about it,” Lindsay said.

Alex Marrison of San Diego is pumped up for Detroit. He’s spreading the “Packers fever” to his son Miles.

“Guess we just have to go to Detroit next week and take care of business and we’ll be all good,” Alex says.

Some fans at the Pro Shop were picking up some last minute gifts, or getting gear to bring back home to a friend. They couldn’t help but do a little shopping for themselves.

“We’re gonna buy a few gifts for our sons they don’t know about, late Christmas gifts, even though we gave them stuff already. But one more wouldn’t hurt, you know,” said Don Meek.

Lindsay Dapp says it’s about the Lambeau Field experience.

“I love being in the building and not being able to come shopping after the game I was a little bummed,” she said. “Certainly budgeted to come here and buy things in person. I do plenty of shopping online during the year, but it’s different to come here.”

The Packers-Lions Showdown in Motown is Sunday, Jan. 1 at 7:30 p.m.