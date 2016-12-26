Referee doing better after heart attack during Two Rivers basketball game

A referee who suffered a heart attack while officiating a basketball game is expressing thanks– after a number of people jumped in to provide life saving medical assistance.

It happened December 6th at Two Rivers High School.

Benched for the rest of this season’s basketball schedule—referee Bob Andrews has a lot to reflect on after having a heart attack near the end of a recent game, at Two Rivers High School.

Andrews said,”I looked up to the clock and when I looked back on the floor at the players I don’t even remember a thing. That’s when I fell over.”

Luckily for Andrews the incident happened in front of a big crowd, and some had medical training.

Andrews said,”Well, there happened to be an EMT there from Two Rivers, and two paramedics and two nurses all watching the game and from what I was told they were on the floor within probably a minute and half.”

Andrews, who lives in Appleton was then rushed to a Green Bay hospital from Two Rivers– where he spent the next several days after undergoing open heart surgery.

He said,”The people that helped me out. Well, I told them we should have made a commercial with them because they did everything alright, and it probably wasn’t my time to go yet.”

Still– Andrews will spend the next few months recovering.

He hopes to exercise more and adjust his diet.

However by next spring– he hopes to get back to officiating.

“I’m not going to stop. He said this year was done, but I’ll try to get my baseball season in and volleyball, and then go to basketball again next year,” said Andrews.