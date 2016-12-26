Shoppers pack stores the day after Christmas

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Shoppers packed the stores Monday, the day after Christmas, for what is known as the second busiest shopping day after Black Friday. They were taking advantage of post-Christmas sales, cashing in gift cards and making returns.

“Gift wrap and cards I get because you get great sales on them after Christmas,” said Carla Kapfhamer who was shopping at Bay Park Square Mall in Ashwaubenon.

Some shoppers at Bay Park Square on Monday said the sales are even better than they are before Christmas.

Experts say it’s a day when shoppers plan to now spend more on themselves.

“A couple shirts, some hats, a lot of the stores are offering some really good sales so just checking it out,” said Dakota Knutson, a shopper at Bay Park Square Mall.

The day after Christmas is a popular day for cashing in gift cards.

“It’s hard to pick, I’ve got a list of things to buy, so I said I tell you what I don’t want to get them something they don’t like and they have to return it so this way they can pick out what they want,” said Dave Vaneperen.

Consumer experts also believe, since the day after Christmas is on a Monday, not a Sunday, a family day, lots of folks are more willing to go out shopping.

“Mostly the sales but then, like my brother is from out-of-town, so that’s something that we like to do is go shopping,” said Knutson.

The day after Christmas is also popularly known to be a day for returns.