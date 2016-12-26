Strong winds cause morning power outages

By Published:
windy_travel-on-12-26-16

Northeast Wisconsin (WBAY) – Strong winds are predicted for Monday with wind advisories posted for much of the area.

Some power outages were reported early Monday morning. WPS tweeted the most outages were in Door County, where more than 3,000 homes and businesses were without power around 5:00 a.m.

Those customers had their lights back on by 6:00 a.m.

Earlier overnight, more than 5,000 customers were without power at times in north-central Wisconsin.

Those homes and businesses have been slowly coming back online through the morning.

Check on: WPS ouatges; Alliant outages; WE Energies outages

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s