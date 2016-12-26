Strong winds cause morning power outages

Northeast Wisconsin (WBAY) – Strong winds are predicted for Monday with wind advisories posted for much of the area.

Some power outages were reported early Monday morning. WPS tweeted the most outages were in Door County, where more than 3,000 homes and businesses were without power around 5:00 a.m.

Those customers had their lights back on by 6:00 a.m.

Earlier overnight, more than 5,000 customers were without power at times in north-central Wisconsin.

Those homes and businesses have been slowly coming back online through the morning.

Check on: WPS ouatges; Alliant outages; WE Energies outages