Co-stars and admirers remember Carrie Fisher on social media

(WBAY) – Carrie Fisher, a larger-than-life actress and author, passed away Tuesday morning at the age of 60.
“Star Wars” co-stars and other entertainers paid tribute to the iconic Princess Leia on social media:
no words #Devastated pic.twitter.com/R9Xo7IBKmh
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 27, 2016
George Lucas on the passing of Carrie Fisher: "She will be missed by all." https://t.co/z6n1ZjSlsh pic.twitter.com/LLNF3vCH0s
— ABC News (@ABC) December 27, 2016
"Carrie was one-of-a-kind…brilliant, original…we will all miss her." Harrison Ford on the death of Carrie Fisher: https://t.co/7jIMzcgxPi pic.twitter.com/i22O7MXvgy
— Good Morning America (@GMA) December 27, 2016
I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!
— Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016
I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad.
— Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) December 27, 2016
I am extremely sad to learn of Carrie's passing. She was wonderful to work with. Condolences to her friends, family & fans around the world. pic.twitter.com/DGRYQYPZgO
— DARTH VADER (@isDARTHVADER) December 27, 2016
Princess Leia, @CarrieFisher – now one with the Force. Your kindness & sharp wit will be missed. #RIP PS: Thanks for the milk & cookies. xx pic.twitter.com/NeyyHNUuuG
— Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) December 27, 2016
"She was Princess Leia to the world but a special friend to all of us. We will miss her dearly." -Kathleen Kennedy https://t.co/E96OuqnFQL pic.twitter.com/lr0rm0sRxc
— Star Wars (@starwars) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely.
— Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 27, 2016
If you only knew Carrie Fisher as part of Star Wars, make an effort to learn more about her. She was a remarkable woman who did so much more
— Wil Wheaton (@wilw) December 27, 2016
I will never forget sitting down with Carrie Fisher not too long ago. Her wit, her candor, her genuine way. https://t.co/YXKzdVaA4R
— David Muir (@DavidMuir) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher had a brilliant mind. I will miss her insight her wit and her beautiful voice.
— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 27, 2016
To the damsel who took the lead on her own distress, here's to you Carrie Fisher. Image via @smrtgrls pic.twitter.com/3QwmWWN0dR
— Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher discussing Star Wars on Nationwide in 1977. She has died, aged 60 pic.twitter.com/ORXvafYUiL
— BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) December 27, 2016
Share this:
Related
Advertisement