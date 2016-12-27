Current ice hazards include open water, varying thickness

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – It’s the million dollar question: When will the ice be safe for fishing?

Local ice fishing experts say they can’t answer that question right now. Warmer temperatures have prevented solid ice from forming along Sturgeon Bay and Green Bay. Also, smaller bays and inland lakes have varying levels of ice thickness.

Little Sturgeon Bay and Sawyer Harbor have 4-6 inches of ice. That’s deemed safe for walking, but it is not safe for heavy vehicles.

“I know we check the ice daily up here. We’re always checking different spots” said guide Lonney Goman. “I just got back from checking ice. We just had ice in some spots, now it’s gone, with open water.”

On the big bays, large chunks of ice can break away because the entire body of water is not frozen over.

Lance Lavine of Howie’s Tackle in Sturgeon Bay says we need weeks of daytime temperatures of 20 degrees or lower to create safe conditions on the big bays.

“Above freezing, we’re not making any ice, creating, the snow is melting, water on the ice, sitting on the water, high sun, it deteriorates, especially shorelines, where it shines into the rocks,” Lavine says. “Under the ice it’ll blow the shorelines away fast.”

Guides and bait shop workers encourage anglers to check conditions daily, because they are constantly changing. You can contact your local bait shop.