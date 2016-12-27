Flu is spreading, but some parents opting out of vaccine

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Holiday cheer isn’t the only thing spread during the Christmas season. Gatherings of family and friends can be hotbeds for viruses like influenza.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Flu Tracker map shows an increase in cases of the contagious virus nationwide.

Wisconsin is listed as “sporadic activity” but hospitals in the Green Bay area tell Action 2 News they are seeing a sudden increase in highly contagious respiratory flu cases.

Prevea Health says between clinics and hospitals, doctors have treated 33 people for influenza this season. Bellin Health and Aurora Health Care confirm they are also seeing an uptick in cases.

The Wisconsin Division of Public Health shows 95 cases of flu statewide this season. The majority of people are 65 or older.

Eight of those cases are children. Two of the children had to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

Physicians say it’s not too late to get the flu vaccine.

“Most people who have symptoms in those first couple days don’t show symptoms, so you may be exposed before you actually know it,” said Dr. Rachael Ellis, Bellin Health.

Dr. Lindsay Deuster of Prevea Health says, “We recommend it for everybody, but especially what we consider those extremes of age groups, so children under two, and anyone over 65.”

Despite the risk for young children, some parents are opting not to get kids vaccinated this season. For years, parents had been avoiding the needle and opting for the flu mist vaccine. However, the CDC announced earlier this year that the mist wasn’t effective and wouldn’t be available.

“We do have a good number of refusals for the flu vaccine, however we have been having a lot of families get the flu injection as well,” says Dr. Ellis.

Bellin Health says some clinic doctors estimate about 20 percent fewer kids receiving the shot. Prevea Health doctors are also seeing this.

“I think some of it is probably in relation to not having the flu mist available, so the only form available is the injection, which a lot of kids are not fans of,” said Dr. Deuster.

Doctors say it’s especially important for kids to get vaccinated because they are among the most prone to complications.

“We know that younger children also tend to be the ones that can spread it to elderly, so grandparents who might be more immuo-compromised or prone to getting more sick if they get influenza,” said Dr. Deuster.

Doctors say this flu is nothing to mess around with.

“Influenza is not a stomach flu or a cold. It’s high high fevers, 103 or 104, lasting five days. It’s a very unpleasant illness,” says Dr. Deuster.

These doctors are now on a mission to education parents about getting the vaccine as the flu spreads.

“It’s not too late. We even vaccinate into December, January, February even, just to get the additional protection for our patients, so it’s not too late,” says Dr. Ellis.

Influenza typically peaks in February.