Fox River Mall evacuated but no threat was found

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) – The Outagamie County Sheriffs Office says the Fox River Mall was evacuated tonight because of a report of a person with a gun, but no threat was found.

Grand Chute Police say they got a call from a family, who was concerned about a man. They said he might have a gun, and he might be headed to the Fox River Mall. As a precaution, Grand Chute Police shut down the mall, evacuating the people inside. They tell us they did not find that man inside the mall, and have no reason to believe he was ever there. They say there was never any disturbance inside the mall.

Action 2 News spoke to people inside the mall who said an announcement came over the loudspeaker, suggesting there was an emergency, and requesting that people get to a safe place. Most people evacuated the mall, but some sheltered in place in back rooms with some customers. Grand Chute Police say they are in the process of sweeping the mall, making sure anyone inside knows it’s safe to leave.

Our crews at the scene say the mall has been closed, and will not reopen again until tomorrow morning.

