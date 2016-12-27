Green Bay Packers could be looking to Giant playoff battle

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Green Bay Packers will attempt to make “run the table” a reality Sunday night in Detroit.

After the Lions lost to the Cowboys Monday night, the Showdown in Motown is for all the marbles. To the victor goes the NFC North title.

It’s something Packers fans didn’t have a lot of hope for when the team had lost four straight between Oct. 30 and Nov. 20.

That’s when quarterback Aaron Rodgers looked into his hypothetical crystal ball and predicted the team would “run the table” and win the remainder of the regular season games. The Packers have won five in a row, improved to 9-6, and they are hungry for a post season.

The winner of Sunday night’s Packers-Lions game is guaranteed to host a playoff game. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.

Here are some of the possible scenarios:

The Packers need to win or tie to clinch the division title.

If the Lions defeat the Packers, the Green and Gold need the New York Giants to beat the Washington Redskins. If the Packers lose and the Redskins defeat the Giants, there will be no Green and Gold in the post season.

NFL.com’s current playoff picture projects the Packers as a 4 seed will play the Giants in the Wild Card round.

The statistics website FiveThirtyEight gives the Packers a 70 percent chance of making the playoffs, a 49 percent change of winning the division, and a 3 percent chance of winning the Super Bowl.

The Lions, meanwhile, have a 71 percent chance of making the playoffs, a 51 percent change of winning the division, and a two percent chance of winning the Super Bowl.