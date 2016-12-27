Inattentive driver almost crushes Brown County deputy and tow truck driver

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has a message for drivers after a close call almost crushed a deputy and tow truck driver last week.

The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday night as that band of snow was wrapping up in northeast Wisconsin.

A Brown County Deputy and tow truck driver were responding to a vehicle in the ditch on I-41, just north of County S in the Town of Lawrence.

While they were discussing how to tow the vehicle, a 19-year-old Appleton area driver hit the back of the wrecker, pushing it forward and running over the deputy and tow truck driver. The teen’s vehicle also hit the squad car.

Captain Dan Sandburg said the deputy and tow truck operator suffered minor injuries and were able to crawl out from underneath the tow truck and assist the 19-year-old who had to be cut from the vehicle. The teen suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Captain Sandberg said luckily everyone will be fine, but this happens too often and needs to stop.

“Four to eight squad cars get struck every year in this manner. When they are on the side of the road, the lights are activated and they are trying to help somebody. People are not paying attention for whatever reason, driving too fast for conditions and they end up striking our cars,” said Sandberg.

Captain Sandberg said the move-over law is designed to protect anyone on the side of the road. If you’re on a road with more than two lanes, the law requires you to move over to the other lane– away from the stopped vehicles. If you cannot move over, you are supposed to slow down so you can pass the vehicles safely.

Captain Sandberg said always pay attention to the road and put down the cell phone, it can wait.