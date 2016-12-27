Lambeau Field to host bone marrow donor registry for former Packer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – A bone marrow donor registry drive will be held at Lambeau Field in hopes of finding a match for a former Green Bay Packers player suffering from acute myeloid leukemia.

The Be the Match Registry Drive for Mitchell Henry is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. The hours are 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

The registry will be set up in the Lambeau Field Atrium. Donors should be between the ages of 18 and 44.

Henry was diagnosed with AML earlier this year. A YouCaring fundraiser page says the Kentucky native is currently in remission, and the next step is a bone marrow transplant.

Henry signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and spent most of his time with the team on practice squad. A hand injury landed him on injured reserve and he was released by the team.

He was set to sign with the Baltimore Ravens when he received his diagnosis.

Mitchell Henry may not have made it to the regular season Packers squad, but he made an impact on the team. He belted the game-winning home run in the 2016 Jordy Nelson charity softball game in June (pictured above).

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers nicknamed Henry “The Big Noodler.” In 2015, Henry told Action 2 Sports about noodling, which is catching fish with one’s bare hands.

Monetary donations can be made at this website: https://www.youcaring.com/mitchellhenry-707055