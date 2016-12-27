Neenah to upgrade security at city hall building

An active shooter drill back in 2015 was eye-opening for Neenah city workers.

They discovered some potential security flaws, and starting next week the city will be addressing those issues hoping to keep employees and visitors safe.

In an effort to protect those who either work, or do business at Neenah City Hall— money is now being spent to make changes that were recommended as a result of this active shooter drill conducted in June of 2015.

Neenah Mayor Dean Kaufert said,”We found some flaws. One of them was the security of the building, how easy or how hard it was really to shut down your offices, to shut down the floors, if someone is creating a disturbance in one area of the building.”

That’s why the city is converting to a key card system for several offices and waiting areas.

Changes will be made to the elevator too—and the city will have the ability to lock down the entire building with the push of a single button which right now, can’t be done.

“The citizens are really going to see any changes. They’re going to be able to operate freely in the public sections of the building, but there are some sections we don’t want people to have access to, and especially if a situation develops,” said Kaufert.

The city’s IT department says it will also eliminate concerns caused by a lost key.

“I mean security is definitely priority, you know if you lose access to your building someone can get in there without you in there and that’s a big problem,” said IT Network Administrator Matt Schroeder.

The cost of the project will run between 38 and 50 thousand dollars.

The city will begin making changes to the building after the first of the year. They hope to have all of the security upgrades done by next summer.