New Event in Green Bay for Fitness Resolutions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — There is a new way for people with a fitness-focused New Year’s resolution to kick-off their goals this year.

It’s happening in downtown Green Bay not too long after the clock strikes midnight.

The start of the new year typically gets people thinking about their fitness goals.

This year, Cellcom Green Bay Marathon organizers are hoping those with resolutions take a different approach.

The Your Resolution Mile is a non-competitive run and walk in downtown Green Bay on New Year’s Day.

“It’s going to be really a fun, just more or less, a New Year’s Day celebration just trying to get everybody excited about running and the season ahead,” said Toni Jaeckels, Cellcom Green Bay Marathon Race Director.

“I think it’s a great way to get you healthy and to start your voyage for the next year to a healthy lifestyle,” Mike LaMere, Prevea training run director, said.

“New Year’s is such a great time of year for people to capitalize on their fitness goals,” Jaeckels said.

The event starts near the Neville Museum and ends at the Titletown Tap Room.

After the race, runners and walkers celebrate with soup, beer, and root beer.

“Of course there’s a Packer game that’s going to be taking off later on in the day so it’s a little kick off to that,” said Jaeckels.

It will also get people thinking about the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon weekend, which has already opened online registration.

“We hope that folks that are running with us will maybe increase their mileage after the first of the year or maybe work up to the 5k, maybe the half marathon,” said Jaeckels.