North Shore Bank holds Eight Annual Race for the Hungry

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY-TV) – Four members from the Green Bay community competed in the eighth annual Race for the Hungry Tuesday.

North Shore Bank holds these races at four different supermarkets in the state.

In all, $2000 dollars worth of items goes to food pantries.

“The cause behind it, I was helping the families in need and all the food gets donated to the located to the local food pantry,” said participant Olivia Vechart.

The food bank in Green Bay receiving those items is Trinity Lutheran.

“We service probably between 20 and 30 families every week,” said Trinity Luthern Church’s Grace Blom.

North Shore Bank delivered the food Tuesday.

Trinity Lutheran was surprised by how much was donated.

“Surprised and appreciate it, it’s great it will go along way to help a lot of people,” said Blom.

The competitors themselves also gave back a little extra receiving gift cards to give to their charity of choice.

