Overturned cattle truck blocks traffic in De Pere

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – A stretch of Highway 57 in De Pere is closed due to an overturned cattle truck, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The DOT says the northbound and southbound lanes are closed between Old Plank Road and Rockland Road.

De Pere Police say the highway will be closed for several hours. The department recommends the following alternate routes:

Vehicle traffic detour: Highway 57 (Greenleaf Rd) to Old Martin Rd to PP to Rockland Rd (north and southbound traffic)

Truck traffic detour: Highway 57 (Greenleaf Rd) to 96 to PP to Heritage Rd (north and southbound traffic)

TIMESAVER TRAFFIC INTERACTIVE MAP: