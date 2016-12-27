Overturned cattle truck blocks traffic in De Pere

By Published: Updated:
Car crash generic

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – A stretch of Highway 57 in De Pere is closed due to an overturned cattle truck, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The DOT says the northbound and southbound lanes are closed between Old Plank Road and Rockland Road.

De Pere Police say the highway will be closed for several hours. The department recommends the following alternate routes:

Vehicle traffic detour: Highway 57 (Greenleaf Rd) to Old Martin Rd to PP to Rockland Rd (north and southbound traffic)

Truck traffic detour: Highway 57 (Greenleaf Rd) to 96 to PP to Heritage Rd (north and southbound traffic)

TIMESAVER TRAFFIC INTERACTIVE MAP:

 

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s