Reports: Carrie Fisher, icon of “Star Wars” fame, dies at 60

Carrie Fisher arrives at the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, Dec. 14, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
(WBAY) – Actress Carrie Fisher, beloved for her portrayal of Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” films, has passed away after suffering a heart attack, according to People Magazine.

The magazine received a statement from a spokesperson for Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd:

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning. She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly . Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.” 

Mark Hamill Carrie Fisher Harrison Ford
This photo provided by Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment shows, Mark Hamill, from left, as Luke Skywalker, Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia Organa, and Harrison Ford as Hans Solo in the original 1977 “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope” film, included in the new Blu-ray release of “Star Wars: The Complete Saga” out on Oct. 13, 2015. The new film, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” opens in U.S. theaters on Dec. 18, 2015. (Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment via AP)

