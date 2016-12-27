Reports: Carrie Fisher, icon of “Star Wars” fame, dies at 60

(WBAY) – Actress Carrie Fisher, beloved for her portrayal of Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” films, has passed away after suffering a heart attack, according to People Magazine.

The magazine received a statement from a spokesperson for Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd:

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning. She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly . Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

This story will be updated.