Police evacuate Trump Tower over stray bag of toys

NEW YORK (AP) – The lobby of Trump Tower has been cleared so police could investigate a so-called suspicious package that turned out to be an unattended backpack containing children’s toys.

Video taken by a bystander and posted on Twitter showed people running through the lobby for the exits.

Police Department spokesman Stephen Davis said the backpack was found near the entrance to a Nike Town store in the building.

The bomb squad checked out the package and gave an “all clear” just after 5 p.m.

President-elect Donald Trump lives in the tower and has his offices there, though he is presently at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Video shows lobby of Trump Tower in NYC being evacuated amid reports of a suspicious package, sources say. https://t.co/zS7MeHOS1Q pic.twitter.com/6k9JaTaJqI — ABC News (@ABC) December 27, 2016