Two locals make CNN “Impact Your World” year-end list

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Two people who we featured on Action 2 News this year have been recognized by CNN for the impact they made in 2016.

CNN Impact Your World featured stories of five people that made a difference, including Jodi Schmidt and Ethan Engum. Click here to view the full list.

Jodi Schmidt, a third grade teacher at Oakfield Elementary School, donated a kidney to a young student named Natasha Fuller.

Natasha suffered from chronic kidney disease, and missed school often for doctor’s appointments and dialysis. Mrs. Schmidt wanted to help. She found out she was a kidney donor match.

“It wasn’t a difficult decision at all,” Schmidt said. “I think it was more difficult for my husband, but for me no. I really believe that it was meant to be, that’s my path.”

The path took the two to Milwaukee for the transplant surgery back in May.

Ethan Engum is being recognized for a fundraiser he started to raise money for the Green Bay Police Department to pay for a new police dog. The 7-year-old was moved by hearing news of the death of the department’s K-9 named Cops.

Ethan started a GoFundMe page to raise money for a new K-9. In August, he delivered a check to the department.

“When he decided to do this, it was a pleasant surprise given the difficult time our unit’s facing right now with the death of Cops,” Officer Derek Wicklund said. “It’s nice when we get to do things like this with Ethan and his family. It kind of rejuvenates you a little bit and makes you want to come to work again and see the good in people, not just the bad.”

The Green Bay Police Department says Ethan continues to raise money for the K-9 program.

