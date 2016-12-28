Aaron Rodgers named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his dominating performance against the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday.

Rodgers went 28-for-38 for 347 yards in the team’s 38-25 victory over the Vikings.

No. 12 tossed four touchdown passes. He also rushed for a touchdown and went in for the Lambeau Leap!

It’s the second time Rodgers has been honored as NFC Offensive Player of the Week this season. It’s the 15th time in his career, which is a franchise record, according to the Packers.

Click here for more.

Rodgers will attempt to make good on his promise to “run the table” Sunday night when the Packers travel to Detroit. The winner of the Showdown in Motown wins the NFC North Title and is guaranteed a home playoff game.