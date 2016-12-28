Another gas station robbery on Green Bay’s University Ave

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay Police are investigating an armed robbery at a University Avenue gas station, the latest in a number of hold ups in the area.

At about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the Pit Row Shell in the 2500 block of University Ave.

Police say two men entered the convenience store. One of them pulled a handgun and demanded money.

The men got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. They ran off from the scene.

No one was hurt.

This is just the latest in a series of armed robberies at gas stations in the area.

The University Ave Shell in the 2100 block of University Ave was hit twice in December. Green Bay Police say those robberies are part of a pattern.

“Solving the pattern of armed robberies in Green Bay is of the utmost importance for the residents and businesses of Green Bay”, say Chief Andrew J. Smith. “We encourage everyone in the community to be our eyes and ears and report suspicious activity. Together, we will catch the person(s) responsible for these crimes.”

During the month of December, the department has also responded to robberies at these locations:

1233 Velp Ave Citgo U-pump Dec 11th

601 N. Military Ave Cenex Dec 13th

2145 University Ave Danz Shell Dec 17th

1828 S. Ashland Ave Dino Shell Dec 17th

2145 University Ave Danz Shell Dec 20th

Police say the robberies are similar in these ways:

The suspect enters the store with a gun and demands money

The robberies occur quickly, in less than one minute

The suspect flees the area in a getaway car, as the K9 track abruptly ends at a nearby street

The suspect conceals their identity by wearing a ski mask

If you have any information on these robberies, contact Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200.

To leave an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers via:

(920) 432-STOP

Online: www.432stop.com

Or by texting GBTIP plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).