Another wrong-way driver arrested on I-41

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) – In just the last two weeks, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office says, deputies have arrested 11 people for drunken driving. But this might be the scariest of those incidents.

Early in the morning on Christmas Eve, a squad car dashcam captures a man going the wrong way on Interstate 41 in Brown County, approaching oncoming traffic at 70 miles per hour.

The emergency calls started pouring in just after 3 a.m.

A sheriff’s deputy races to 41 in Suamico near Lineville Road. As soon as he turns around in the median, his dashcam shows headlights coming straight at him. That’s the man who authorities say was drunk and weaving all over the road.

The deputy tried to get his attention, but the spotlight, sirens and flashing lights weren’t enough. The driver went right around him.

The deputy turned around. You see headlights approaching his squad car as they’re both now driving straight into oncoming traffic.

The deputy races up to the car again. The driver finally slows down but still doesn’t stop, forcing the deputy to pull in front of him and end what authorities describe as an incredibly dangerous and scary situation.

Sandberg says they don’t know where the man was coming from or where he planned to go, but they think he was on the highway for at least 3 or 4 miles.

“That was my first thought was just, thank God someone else, someone didn’t get killed again,” Sheriff’s Capt. Dan Sandberg said.

A 24-year-old man from the New Franken area registered a blood-alcohol level of 0.156, nearly twice the legal limit. He was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and first-offense OWI.

“If people get caught for OWI first, it just costs them money,” Sandberg said, “but in the grand scheme of things, it could cost somebody their life.”

The circumstances are eerily similar to an incident 51 weeks ago on New Year’s Day.

Sandberg’s frustration comes in part from how often this is happening.

He ran the numbers and found 16 people were cited for driving the wrong way on a divided highway in Brown County this year — averaging more than one a month.

The majority he says were drunk or using drugs.

“It makes you cringe, because you’re sitting there and you just think of somebody in their car by themselves or a family full of people and them getting killed. It’s not worth it.”