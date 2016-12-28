Appeals court denies new trial for man convicted in Monfils murder

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – A Wisconsin appeals court is upholding a lower court’s decision to deny a new trial to one of the so-called “Monfils 6.”

An order released Dec. 28 by the District III Court of Appeals states Keith Kutska’s arguments “embellish on issues that were presented and rejected in his previous post conviction motion and appeal.”

The order goes on to say that Kutska “has not established ineffective assistance of counsel or newly discovered evidence.”

Click here to read the full order (opens pdf)

Kutska will be able to appeal to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Kutska is serving a life prison sentence for the 1992 murder of Tom Monfils at a Green Bay mill.

Tom Monfils was found dead in a pulp vat at the mill where he worked with the six men who were accused in his murder. They were called the “Monfils 6” as the high profile case was prosecuted in Brown County.

Last summer, Kutska was granted an evidentiary hearing to present a theory that Monfils killed himself. However, the judge presiding over the hearing found there was not enough evidence to prove suicide and denied Kutska’s request for a new trial.

Attorneys for Kutska filed with the District III Appeals Court, saying the state “absurdly mocks” the defense theory that Monfils killed himself. Attorneys also argue that Kutska had ineffective counsel during his original trial.

Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel responded to that appeal in May, calling the suicide theory “so flimsy and unconvincing that no reasonable jury could have seriously entertained any doubt that he was murdered.”

Kutska, Rey Moore, Dale Basten, Michael Hirn, and Michael Johnson remain behind bars for the murder of Monfils. Attempts for release on parole have been denied.

Michael Piaskowski was released from prison after his conviction was overturned.