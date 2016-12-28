Bring Your Own 5 tournament and pizza party this week

By Published:
basketball tournament

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Green Bay Police, Divine Temple Church, and Boys and Girls Club are teaming up for an indoor “Bring Your Own 5” basketball tournament.

The tournament will be held Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Boys and Girls Club, 1451 University Ave.

Registration starts at 1 p.m. and games start at 2 p.m.

The tournament is for young people in the community. Teams can be formed at the club before the games start.

Police say the mission is to “provide a safe and fun environment for all young people, while instilling in them core values such as; good sportsmanship, team building, and leadership.”

There will be a pizza party following the tournament.

Bring Your Own 5 Tournaments are held every Saturday in the summer from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. in Fisk Park.

