ATLANTA (KRON) — Cinnabon is apologizing for its tribute to the late Carrie Fisher.

It reads: “RIP Carrie Fisher, you’ll always have the best buns in the galaxy.”

Many people took to Twitter saying the message was seen as using a death to promote their product.

The baked goods company apologized saying: “Our deleted tweet was genuinely meant as a tribute, but we shouldn’t have posted it. We are truly sorry.”

Our deleted tweet was genuinely meant as a tribute, but we shouldn't have posted it. We are truly sorry. — Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) December 28, 2016

However, others are arguing that Fisher would have enjoyed the humor.

Aw, come on guys. Knowing #CarrieFisher humor she probably would've thought this was funny! 😂 #Cinnabon pic.twitter.com/ee2lpVzYQt — Maci Ward (@MaciiAnn) December 28, 2016

Shame on you #Cinnabon… Don't try and make a buck in such a sensitive moment! https://t.co/unT3qzavKu — DIANA aka DIAMONDGRL (@diamondgirl_01) December 28, 2016

#Cinnabon removed their tribute but I think she would have loved it pic.twitter.com/YW3zyEaGGV — Interesting Photos! (@CoolPhotosDaily) December 28, 2016

Pretty sure #CarrieFisher herself would have thought this a fitting eulogy. #Cinnabon scores sweet earned media. https://t.co/xL8dihJpgE — sloane|BAXTER (@ATsloanebaxter) December 28, 2016

When #Cinnabon was just trying to lighten up a sad moment.. and everyone needs to cry about it. #ifeelbadforamerica pic.twitter.com/Ldmsgvl2xm — Carissa Andersen (@MissCarissaxx) December 28, 2016

Not sure why #Cinnabon took this down. This is the best Carrie Fisher tribute i have seen all day! pic.twitter.com/h95mcj7JSf — Taylor Wilkey (@Wilkey88) December 28, 2016

Fine line between humor and bad taste. #cinnabon https://t.co/iyWDo3TjnM — Tim Halloran (@TheBrandGuyTim) December 28, 2016

I refuse to believe that the same woman that wanted to be remembered for death by bra strangulation would be hurt by a buns joke. #Cinnabon — Sonny Dunes (@sonnydunes) December 28, 2016