City of Biloxi says bar run by Favre’s sister is a nuisance

The Associated Press Published:
Action 2 News slate new graphics

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) – The city of Biloxi could shut down a bar run by former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre’s sister.

The Sun Herald (http://bit.ly/2ioZ0Uv) reports the city has sued to have Sideways Sports Bar and Grill declared a public nuisance. If a judge grants a temporary injunction, Biloxi could revoke the business license of the bar, managed by Brandi Favre. She didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit says police have responded to 133 calls at Sideways between July 13 and Nov. 30, including brawls and gunshots. Biloxi could also seek a permanent order forcing the bar to post bond to ensure it abides by city laws.

At a second Sideways location in Bay St. Louis, acting Police Chief Wes Mayley says complaints are normal for a bar.

___

Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s