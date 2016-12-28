Comedian Jim Gaffigan volunteers at Wisconsin food pantry

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) – Comedian Jim Gaffigan likes to talk about food. He wrote a book about it.

This week he put that love of food to work by volunteering at the Riverwest Food Pantry in Milwaukee.

Gaffigan comes to Milwaukee each holiday season to perform shows at the Pabst Theater.

His wife Jeannie is a Milwaukee native. Her brother Vincent operates the Riverwest Food Pantry.

“I don’t want this to be like, and here’s a Hollywood guy trying to be nice,” Gaffigan told our sister station WISN.

Gaffigan is doing four shows at the Pabst this week. Friday night’s proceeds go to Riverwest Food Pantry.

“It’s not just about giving away food, but there’s a sustainable quality to like helping people out and stuff like that,” Gaffigan said.

Wife Jeannie says, “The food is like an open door,for people to come in and then they receive all sorts of mentoring.”

The couple’s five children also get involved.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Jim Gaffigan’s Milwaukee shows.