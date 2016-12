DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – A Door County resort is being evacuated.

The call to Westwood Shores Resort in Sevastopol came in at 8 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office referred to it as a hazardous materials situation. No further details were released.

The resort is located 4303 Bay Shore Dr.

