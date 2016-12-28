Federal court schedules oral arguments in Dassey case

CHICAGO, IL (WBAY) – A federal court has scheduled oral arguments in the case of “Making A Murderer” subject Brendan Dassey, who is appealing a judge’s ruling keeping him in prison.

The arguments will be held Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, which is located in Chicago.

The hearings begin at 9:30 a.m. The State and Dassey’s counsel will get no more than 15 minutes each to make arguments.

The state submitted a brief last week – a procedural reply to arguments from Dassey’s attorneys — arguing to the appellate court why Dassey should remain in prison for his role in the Halloween, 2005, murder of Teresa Halbach in Manitowoc County.

Last August, a district court overturned Dassey’s conviction, agreeing with defense attorneys who argued the then-teenage boy’s confession was invalid, because of a diminished mental capacity and because he was misled and coerced by investigators.

The state appealed that ruling to the Seventh District Court of Appeals, and laid out their arguments in last Wednesday’s brief.

State prosecutors say Dassey’s confession to his role in Halbach’s murder was entirely voluntary. They say investigators had the mother’s permission to interview him and he was read his Miranda rights. They say he gave details about the rape and murder that were not given to him through the investigators’ open ended questions and were corroborated by evidence.

The document describes Dassey as wracked by guilt, losing 40 pounds and staring into space, “crying…uncontrollably,” and confessing some information to a cousin two months later.

The State says although Dassey’s attorneys make much of his youth and mental capacity, they don’t offer any serious response to the appellate court’s previous rulings on interrogations of suspects with similar limitations.

Dassey’s attorneys in their brief said “The Appellant’s [the state’s] narrative of the rape and murder of Teresa Halbach, presented to this Court in its Statement of the Case, is spun of pure fiction.”

Attorney Laura Nirider finished by writing, “Brendan Dassey’s conviction is dogged by questions of unreliability at every turn. The district court was rightly troubled by the state court’s unreasaonble adjudication of this case and granted habeas relief. Petitioner-Appellee respectfully asks this Court to confirm.”

Dassey remains in the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage while he waits a decision on his freedom. In November, the same magistrate who overturned Dassey’s conviction also ordered that he be released during the appeals process. The Seventh District Court of Appeals overturned that ruling, but the three-judge panel didn’t offer an opinion.

Dassey’s case gained international attention with the release one year ago of the Netflix documentary series “Making a Murderer” about his uncle Steven Avery, who was also convicted of Halbach’s murder and is appealing his life prison sentence.

Avery attorney Kathleen Zellner has said she’s pinned down testing that can determine the age of blood in Teresa Halbach’s car to determine if it was planted from a vial of Avery’s blood police had almost ten years earlier. Halbach’s vehicle was found on the Avery Salvage property following her disappearance on Oct. 31, 2005.