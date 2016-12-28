Hatchimal won’t hatch? Toy company addresses frustrated families

Courtesy: Spin Master LTD
(WBAY) – The company that sells one of the hottest toys of the holiday season has taken to social media to address frustrated families who are having problems with Hatchimals.

Spin Master posted a message on Facebook saying it was “sorry to hear” some people were having issues getting their Hatchimals to hatch. They attached a “how to” video here.

“The first step to note is that the plastic ‘locks’ located underneath the egg need to be turned 90 degrees and pulled out from underneath to activate the hatching process,” reads Spin Master’s Facebook post.

Hatchimals were the Tickle Me Elmo/Cabbage Patch Doll this season, and they were scarce. Some people waited in line outside stores to grab one of the $59.99 eggs. Others paid exorbitant sums online.

 

 

