If you’re shoplifting, don’t bring your drugs with you

STURGEON BAY, Wis (WBAY) – A misdemeanor retail theft charge could turn into some serious jail time for a Sturgeon Bay man.

According to police, the 39-year-old was detained at Target, where he was suspected of stealing more than $250 worth of jewelry Tuesday afternoon. He has a history for theft, so he was taken to jail.

When he was searched, he had drugs that tested positive for heroin, meth, and prescription painkillers, along with syringes, a spoon and grinders.

He’s now been referred to the district attorney’s office for felony charges of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.