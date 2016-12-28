Michigan approves two permits for controversial mine project

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WBAY) – Michigan’s Department of Environmental Quality has approved two permits for the controversial Back Forty Mine Project.

Aquila Resources, Inc. wants to build an open-pit to mine materials near the Menominee River.

MDEQ approved the company’s applications for a Nonferrous Metallic Mineral Mining Permit (Mining Permit), and the Michigan Air Use Permit to Install.

“These decisions come after comprehensive and detailed reviews of the applications and careful consideration of the comments received throughout the review process,” reads a statement from MDEQ.

Aquila still needs to obtain a National Pollution Elimination System permit and a permit for wetland impacts.

In October, Action 2 News attended a public hearing on the mine proposal. Some residents were concerned about potential environmental impacts.

“With a sulfide mine, there are a lot of dangers because it can get into water ways and accidents could be catastrophic,” said Kathleen Heideman, Save the Wild U.P.

“This is our ancestral land and with that there are a number of cultural resources, like mounds, garden beds and dance rings,” said Joan Delabreau, Menominee Tribal Legislature.

A mine protest has been scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 29 on the bridge that connects Marinette, Wis. and Menominee, Mich. It’s scheduled for 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.