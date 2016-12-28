Reports: Debbie Reynolds rushed to hospital

LOS ANGELES (WBAY) – TMZ.com reports actress Debbie Reynolds, the mother of Carrie Fisher, was rushed to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after possibly suffering a stroke at her son’s home. We have no corroboration of the report at this time.

Fisher died Tuesday morning at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack. She was iconic as Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, a role she reprised in last year’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and presumably the untitled eighth episode of the “Star Wars” saga appearing in theaters in 2017.

Reynolds is 84. She was iconic herself in the golden age of Hollywood musicals of the 1950’s and 60’s. She’s best known for “Singing in the Rain,” “How the West was Won” and “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.”

Even as film roles dwindled she stayed in the public eye and pop culture with multiple appearances on “The Love Boat” in the 1970’s and “Will & Grace” in the 1990’s. She also provided vocal talents for “Rugrats,” “Kim Possible” and “Family Guy,” according to the Internet Movie Database.

She was married three times. Her first marriage was to actor Eddie Fisher, with whom she had two children, including actress Carrie Fisher.